Celebrate the New Year with the Guinness World Record-breaking 33-meter-long Flying Balloon Dragon in Hong Kong tmtplaza
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2024 – In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, the “Blessings of the Auspicious Dragon” event at tmtplaza, under the Hong Kong Sino Group, features a festive decoration of a flying dragon made from over 38,000 biodegradable rubber balloons. Renowned local balloon artist Pang Sze Tai Wilson, who has won the World Balloon Convention twice, was specially invited to lead the creation of this artwork alongside his teacher, Taiwanese artist Ho Kun-Lung, Shandong artist Qu Xusheng and students from the City University of Hong Kong balloon art club and The Methodist Lee Wai Lee College, showcasing the spirit of heritage and innovation through balloon art to present Chinese traditional culture. The achievement of this endeavor has successfully broken the Guinness World Record for “The largest balloon sculpture of a dragon.”