VinFast to participate in Indonesia International Motor Show 2024 and officially launch in Indonesia

Published: February 7, 2024

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2024 VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) today announces its participation in the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024, held February 15 to 25. The event marks the brand’s launch in Indonesia and a significant milestone in VinFast’s global expansion.

