XTransfer Actively Supports “Singapore Valley Awards” Student Internship Program
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2024 – XTransfer, World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, was recently invited to the Singapore Valley Awards (SVA) ceremony. Violas Xiao, XTransfer Local CEO of Singapore, represented the company at the event and had a friendly conversation with the Singapore Minister of Education, Chan Chun Sing. In the future, XTransfer will actively provide internship and job opportunities for Singaporean students, promoting talent exchange and development between China and Singapore. The organisers of the Singapore Valley Awards warmly welcome XTransfer’s participation in this event.