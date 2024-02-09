King Power Celebrates the Beginning of The New Year with A Dazzling “Kingdom of Dragons” Experience “King Power Chinese New Year 2024”

Published: February 9, 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 February 2024 – King Power marks the beginning of the new year with festivities heralding a fresh start. The travel-retail giant unveils a spectacle commemorating the grandeur of the Chinese New Year, ushering in the auspicious Year of the Dragon, and bringing everyone into a joyous celebration of new beginnings through the event:

King Power Chinese New Year 2024. Power Your Luck, Power Your Life.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.