Wenchang, Hainan Takes Flight as the Visionary “City of the Future” Igniting a Thriving Aerospace Industry
WENCHANG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 February 2024 – On January 17th 2024, the Long March-7 Y8, carrying the Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft, was successfully launched. An increasing number of “space fans” are coming to Wenchang, Hainan Province, the site of China’s youngest spaceport, to see the rockets, and the city’s space-themed tourism is becoming more and more popular. The 2,100-year-old town in the northeastern part of Hainan Island is becoming “China’s version of Cape Canaveral”.