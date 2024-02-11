A Better Idea: Invincible Defense Technology:

Embracing Invincible Defense Technology for Lasting Peace

By Dr. David Leffler

In the midst of the devastating toll of the Israel/Gaza war, NPR journalist Carrie Kahn recently posed a poignant question to Israeli military officer Major Doron Spielman, reflecting the collective yearning for an alternative to escalating cycles of violence. Spielman’s response, “If anyone has a better idea, I think we would love to hear it,” echoes the sentiments of many who have grown weary of the human cost of conflicts. Extensive peer-reviewed research and field-tests indicate that Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) is a transformative approach that can prevent and swiftly end conflicts.

IDT derives its name from its ambitious goal of creating a defense system that is impervious to external threats. Its approach is based on the principle of reducing the high collective societal stress that is thought to be responsible for social problems such as war, terrorism and crime. This widespread reduction of collective stress is accomplished via the non-religious Transcendental Meditation (TM) and its advanced practices. IDT aims to establish a state of invincibility not through traditional military might but through the creation of a harmonious and peaceful collective consciousness throughout society. In this way IDT prevents enemies from arising. And if there are no enemies to fight, the nation becomes invincible – victory before war.

This novel approach involves deploying a significant number of trained individuals practicing TM, and in particular the more powerful advanced TM-Sidhi program, to create a positive field effect that ripples through society, reducing tension and preventing conflicts at their source. IDT represents a paradigm shift in defense strategies, emphasizing the power of inner peace and coherence as a means to ensure the security and well-being of nations.

IDT is not yet a panacea, but it offers a humane alternative as to how nations approach their security concerns. Respected scientists and retired senior military leaders at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS), leading proponents of IDT, advocate that militaries utilize the profound power of IDT to create coherent collective consciousness, thereby swiftly bringing about societal harmony and peace. They assert that by deploying a sufficiently large group of trained individuals regularly practicing the advanced TM-Sidhi program in synchrony, it is possible to create a field effect that prevents conflict by defusing tensions at their source and thereby neutralizing collective societal stress.

Peer-reviewed research in the field of consciousness-based defense supports the contention that IDT has the potential to prevent social problems. Studies published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution, Social Indicators Research, Medicina, Journal of Social Behavior and Personality, and World Journal of Social Science have revealed statistically significant reductions in war-related fatalities, improved economic conditions, heightened quality of life, and decreased levels of crime, violence, accidents, drug-overdose deaths and illness. Extrapolating this principle to a global scale, the implementation of IDT could create a profound shift in collective consciousness, vastly reducing the likelihood of conflicts.

A study published in the Journal of Offender Rehabilitation supports this contention. Based on global data from the Rand Corporation, when the size of large TM groups exceeded the threshold predicted to give rise to a measurable effect, annual deaths due to worldwide terrorism decreased 72%, international conflict decreased 32%, and violence was reduced in other nations without intrusion by other governments.

While the Israel/Gaza war has already taken a devastating toll, IDT can serve as a powerful tool for swift resolution. The approach involves establishing coherence and harmony in the collective consciousness, which, in turn, influences the behavior of individuals and groups involved in the conflict. By fostering an environment of understanding and reducing hostilities, IDT can expedite the peace process.

IDT’s effectiveness is based on the “Maharishi Effect,” which has been validated in multiple real-world situations. When a sufficiently large group practices TM and its advanced technologies of consciousness together, crime rates decrease and societal well-being improves. Applying this concept to the Israel/Gaza conflict, a dedicated group of individuals practicing IDT could create a positive influence in collective consciousness, facilitating negotiations and hastening the end of hostilities.

Critics may question the feasibility and practicality of implementing IDT on a large scale. But findings published extensively in reputable journals underscore the potential for IDT to be a realistic and impactful strategy for conflict resolution. In many countries its deployment would cost less that a modern fighter jet.

The deployment of IDT presents a compelling addition to the traditional methods of defense. The CAMS vision of harnessing the power of collective consciousness via deployment of IDT offers a path towards preventing conflicts and resolving existing ones more rapidly. While skeptics may raise doubts, the empirical evidence supporting the effectiveness of IDT is a beacon of hope in a world yearning for lasting peace. It is time for nations such as Israel to seriously consider this better idea. The transformative potential of IDT offers all nations a future where conflicts are minimized and humanity quickly moves towards a more harmonious coexistence.

Dr. David R. Leffler received his Ph.D. in Consciousness-Based Military Defense from Union Institute & University in Cincinnati, Ohio USA. He is a former Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College and is a member of the U.S. Naval Institute. Currently, he is the Executive Director at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS).

