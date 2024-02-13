LiT Strategy Expands Local Workforce, Enters Thailand & Vietnam

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 February 2024 – A leading management consulting firm in Singapore, LiT Strategy has announced their expansion plans both within the country and abroad to serve and meet the growing demand for grant consulting services. Over the past year, the firm has more than doubled its local workforce and initiated expansion projects in Thailand and Vietnam to cater to the need for business advisory services.The recent surge in demand for business advisory services has led to an increase in project acquisitions for LiT Strategy. The firm aims to enhance its service delivery to its expanding clientele by expanding its workforce. Moreover, the firm’s strategy of employing local talent in new markets ensure that their services are finely tuned to the needs of each region, facilitating effective geographic expansion. This strategy has extended to Thailand and Vietnam, where LiT Strategy is now offering high-quality business consulting services. Leveraging strategic partnerships previously established in these countries, the firm can adapt its business strategies to fit local market trends and conditions and offer services tailored to the specific needs of the regions.Specialising in a range of management consultancy services, LiT Strategy caters to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in Singapore. The offerings include strategy planning, business transformation, market entry strategy, organisational efficiency improvement, market research, financial management, and fundraising and advisory in mergers and acquisitions. The firm’s team, comprising of consultants from leading strategy consulting firms, brings a wealth of experience from previous engagements with multinational corporations, SMEs, and government entities. Additionally, the consultants are equipped to assist with organisations in applying for Enterprise Development Grant (EDG) and PSG Job Redesign LiT Strategy is a leading business consultancy firm in Singapore , dedicated to provide top-tier business advisory services to both private and public organisations. With a commitment to enhance client’s strategies, operational efficiency and business practices, LiT Strategy continually strives to deliver value and drive growth.For more information on LiT Strategy and their services, please visit https://www.lit-strategy.com/ Hashtag: #LiTStrategy

