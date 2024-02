Yuno announces Jonathan Hall as the new Asia-Pacific Head

Yuno, a leading global payment orchestration platform, appoints Jonathan Hall as Asia-Pacific Head, marking a new era in its expansion into other markets.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 February 2024 – Yuno , a leading global payment orchestration platform, has appointed Jonathan Hall as Asia-Pacific (APAC) Head, to drive its commercial strategy and regional presence. Hall brings extensive payment expertise from companies like Rapyd, PayPal, and Hyperwallet.