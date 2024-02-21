Four food points sealed over PFA Act violations

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down four food points and imposed Rs380,000 cumulative fine on 13 shopkeepers besides issuing warning notices for improvement to five others.

Meanwhile, the PFA discarded 1,516 litres of substandard oil, 700kg of stinky ‘pakoriya’, 40kg of expired meat and prohibited food items. This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

He said that food safety teams closed the production of a fast food point and three other eateries including production units for using loose cooking oil, poor cleanliness arrangements and the presence of expired meat. Apart from that, he said that substandard ‘pakoriya’ was preserved in rusty vessels with proper covering.

Furthermore, he said that the food safety teams of PFA have slapped Rs0.380 million fines on 13 outlets for violations of the PFA regulations.

Muhammad Asim said that products made from substandard cooking oil can cause heart and liver diseases for consumers. He said that food traders should ensure compliance with the PFA rules otherwise, strict action will be taken against the violators as per the law. All resources will be used against those negligent (FBOs) in food-related business, he added.

