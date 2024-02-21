Hexing to Showcase Innovative Solar Solutions at the Solar Pakistan Exhibition

LAHORE, Feb 20: Hexing Energy (Pvt) Ltd., a pioneering entity in sustainable energy solutions, is going to participate in the upcoming Solar Pakistan Exhibition, which will be organized from February 27th to 29th, 2024.

The company is a subsidiary of Hexing Group, which has been working in Pakistan since 1998 and holds a significant market share by supplying over 10million sets of electricity meters.

Solar Pakistan will serve as a platform for Hexing Energy to solidify its presence further in the Pakistani market. The purpose is to reinforce company’s commitment to revolutionize Pakistan’s energy landscape.

At the event, the company’s management will showcase its cutting-edge technology for solar kits, alongside Livoltek inverters and batteries. Livoltek is also a subsidiary of Hexing Group, and has been actively contributing to the renewable energy sector in Pakistan.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Leo Xu, Director Global Marketing and Regional CEO of South Asia of Hexing Group expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to unveil our latest solar solutions at the Solar Pakistan Exhibition. Our mission is to make electricity green and easily accessible in Pakistan. By providing innovative products and energy management solutions, we aim to energize Pakistan and the world for a brighter tomorrow.”

With a vision to emerge as a key leader in providing green energy products and energy management solutions in Pakistan, the company remains steadfast in its commitment of driving sustainable progress and ushering in a greener, more prosperous future for the nation and beyond.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION