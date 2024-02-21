Nitasha Syed’s Shaam Ki Chai Season 3 Premieres

First Episode features powerhouse Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of the late Faiz Ahmed Faiz

LAHORE: Shaam Ki Chai, the acclaimed digital series conceived and hosted by Pakistani-Canadian media entrepreneur Nitasha Syed, premiered Episode 1 of her latest season, featuring poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s daughter, Moneeza Hashmi – a pioneer of the media industry herself.

The episode chronicled insights into Moneeza’s relationship with her father, and the sheer gravity and resonance of the 1947 Partition on their lives as a family. She shared insight on the nascent stages of Pakistan’s media landscape and her involvement in the media at this time, highlighting the different trials and tribulations associated with a young media landscape.

Nitasha Syed and Moneeza Hashmi

The episode delves into Moneeza Hashmi’s inspiring personal and professional journey, starting with her the role as an Assistant Producer at PTV, rising through the ranks to ultimately helm the prestigious position of General Manager PTV in 1998.

Indeed Moneeza has been instrumental in breaking barriers and shaping the role of women in the industry. The episode went live on Shaam Ki Chai’s official YouTube channel www.bit.ly/shaamkichai at 6 PM Pakistan Standard Time on the 16th of February 2024.

