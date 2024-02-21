PFA imposes over Rs0.4 million fine on 13 FBOs

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has inspected 26 food points and 210 milk carrier vehicles in the provincial metropolis to ensure the implementation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the teams thoroughly inspected the food safety standards and quality parameters to make sure the provision of healthy, safe and standard food to the citizens.

PFA’s watchdogs carried out a food inspection drive in the area of Sabzazar, Iqbal Town, Thokar Niaz Baig and Saggiyan.

Muhammad Asim said that the PFA barred the production of a food point and imposed over Rs0.4 million cumulative fines on 13 eateries over violations of the food laws during the inspection drive. Apart from that, the authority served warning notices for improvement to 11 food business operators (FBOs) besides discarding a huge quantity of unwholesome food.

He said that PFA imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) due to using prohibited expired food ingredients in the preparation of fast food and other eatables. He further said that FBO also failed to present the necessary record of oil change and medical certificates of workers to the raiding team.

Further, he said dairy safety teams examined 210 milk carrier vehicles loaded with more than 200,000 litres of milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city. Meanwhile, the teams slapped hefty fines on nine milkmen over violations.

The director general said that teams disposed of 7,750 litres of adulterated milk, 35 litres of untraceable cooking oil, 61 litres of substandard beverages and 100kg of expired other food items including ketchup.

He said that decreasing the quality of food items will not be tolerated under any circumstances while continuous operations are being carried out daily without any discrimination to ensure quality food across the province.

PFA DG further said PFA is taking all necessary steps to bring all stages from food preparation to delivery in line with international standards. Forgery is a serious crime, citizens should report on the helpline 1223 of PFA to suppress all such elements, he added.

