PFA introduces ‘Milk Traceability System’ in 10 tehsils of Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has introduced the milk traceability system in 10 Tehsils of Punjab to trace the journey of the milk from the farm to the store and house.

In this regard, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid on Tuesday briefed the media about the traceability system, its execution plan as well as registration of the milk carrier vehicles.

He said that basically, the “Milk Traceability System” is all about keeping track of where the milk comes from, how it’s processed and how it reaches our homes. This way, we can ensure that the milk we drink and use is safe, clean and up to the standards set by the Punjab Food Authority, he said.

In the first phase, PFA has selected the 10 tehsils of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur for this programme.

He said that it will be necessary for ‘Gawala’ (milkmen) and milk suppliers to register with the Punjab Food Authority by the end of March. All milk tankers, chillers, pick-ups, bikes and rickshaws will be registered under the milk traceability system, he added.

PFA DG further said it is a big step towards ensuring consumer confidence and promoting transparency in the dairy industry. Further, the dairy farmers and milkmen can proudly show that their milk is part of a traceable system, which adds value to their products.

He said that the aim of introducing a milk traceability system is to fully monitor the delivery of milk. He said that a complete record of the daily milk supply of the registered milkmen and the supplier shall be prepared also.

Muhammad Asim said that more than 400 million litres of milk quality were checked across the province from January 1, 2017, till now. Meanwhile, PFA discarded 8.240 million litres of substandard and adulterated milk. PFA has been working on an international scale to bring quality milk and food to the masses, he added.

