D’ Educationist Hosted a Successful Global Education Interact Expo’24 in Lahore, Guiding Aspiring Students Toward International Academic Excellence

LAHORE: In an effort to bring global education closer to Pakistani students, D’ Educationist, a leading overseas education consultant, successfully hosted the Global Education Interact Expo’24 in Lahore. With a “FREE Entry”, the event, held at The Nishat Hotel, Johar Town, Lahore attracted students from across the region eager to explore educational avenues beyond borders. Around 30+ top-ranked international universities & hundreds of students along with their parents participated in the expo. Students with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top-ranked International Universities along with the Free IELTS Mock Test.

As a trusted education specialist in Pakistan, D’ Educationist played a pivotal role in guiding numerous students who attended the expo. The event served as a platform for students to explore academic opportunities in leading international universities and colleges. The expo served as a unique platform for students to engage directly with representatives from leading universities in the UK, USA, Australia, Germany, and Canada. Information about IELTS and Mock test facility was also provided at the expo.

D’ Educationist’s team of skilled and friendly counselors engaged with students, offering insights into pursuing education in the UK, USA, Australia, Germany, and Canada. The personalized sessions covered everything from academic programs to admission procedures & IELTS Test providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of their options.

Mr. Syed Sheharyar Abbas Naqvi, Managing Director at D’ Educationist Pvt.Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the expo’s success, “Our goal is to empower students with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed decisions about their academic futures. The Global Education Expo’24 was a testament to our commitment to providing quality guidance for those aspiring to pursue education in prestigious universities worldwide.”

Representatives from esteemed universities expressed their enthusiasm for the event: “The Expo provided a wonderful platform for students to interact directly with universities. The enthusiasm and curiosity of the attendees were truly inspiring. We are excited about the prospect of welcoming talented students from Pakistan into our global academic community.” said Mr. Saad Hassan, Queen Mary University of London, UK.

“It was a pleasure to be part of the expo. The interactive workshops and free IELTS mock tests added a practical dimension to the event. Such initiatives not only empower students but also showcase the commitment of D’ Educationist to the success of every aspiring student.” said Mr. Ali Nasir, UMASS Boston, USA

Prominent 30+ leading universities participated in the expo are: Queen Mary University of London (UK), University of Chester (UK), Kaplan Business School (Australia), Coventry University (UK), Deakin College (Australia), University of Essex (UK), Canterbury Christ Church University (UK), Concordia University Chicago (USA), University of Victoria (Canada), Anglia Ruskin University (UK), University of the West of England (UK), The University of Law (UK), Brunel University London (UK), Western Sydney University (Australia), San Francisco State University (USA), Arizona State University (USA) & some other study groups also participated e.g. Navitas, Study Group, Inuni etc.

With a regional office in Lahore and a growing presence across Pakistan, D’ Educationist continues to be a reliable resource for students aspiring to study abroad. The expo’s success further reinforces the company’s position as a facilitator of valuable connections between students and international educational institutions.

