Soft Space First In The World To Deploy Live MPoC-Certified Solution

Awarded by PCI SSC, Soft Space’s FasstapTM is the first MPoC-certified SoftPOS solution in the market that supports secure PIN entry.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2024 – Soft Space Sdn. Bhd. (“Soft Space”), the world’s leading fintech-as-a-service (FaaS) provider, today announced that its innovative SoftPOS solution, FasstapTM, is the first in the world to receive the Mobile Payment Commercial Off-the-Shelf (MPoC) Solution Provider certification, awarded by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).