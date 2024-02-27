Vietnam’s Largest Real Estate Developer Unveils Vision for a Global Wellbeing Destination
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2024 – Vinhomes, Vietnam’s leading real estate developer, unveiled its groundbreaking vision for Ocean City, a 1,200-hectare mega-complex envisioned as a “Wellness City” designed to revolutionize urban living. Marking a first in the healing industry, the unique wellness ecosystem within Ocean City prioritizes residents’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being alongside residential spaces, luxury amenities, and connectivity.