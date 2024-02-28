Echoing International Mother Language Day, CIP holds the 5th annual Indigenous Language Development Conference
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 February 2024 – On February 25, the Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) held the 2024 International Mother Language Day – Indigenous Language Development Conference at National Taitung University. Some 400 participants, including indigenous language revitalization practitioners and traditional leaders from indigenous communities nationwide, were invited to attend. Minister Icyang ．Parod publicly commended the 20 recipients of this year’s awards for their efforts in indigenous language development, encouraging more to follow suit in focusing on and engaging in the sustainable inheritance of indigenous languages.