DYXnet Expands Global Network Coverage with New Point-of-Presence in Dubai
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 February 2024 – DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET), is pleased to announce the launch of its new point-of-presence (PoP) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic undertaking endeavours to expand its global network coverage to the Middle East regions. The new PoP will provide enterprise customers with comprehensive and integrated “Network, Cloud, Security” services, enabling them to capitalize on emerging markets and satisfy their vigorous needs for global expansion.