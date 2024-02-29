Entries for the 2024 OnePlus Photography Awards are now open, calling on photography enthusiasts worldwide to ‘Make the Moment’ with smartphone cameras
This is the fourth consecutive year that OnePlus and IPA have collaborated to host the OPASHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 February 2024 – Global tech brand OnePlus today launched the 2024 OnePlus Photography Awards (OPA) in partnership with the International Photography Awards (IPA) — the global platform that encourages photographers to discover and share artistic creations — together bringing premium smartphone imaging experiences to more photography enthusiasts worldwide.
To provide an even more open platform for all mobile photography enthusiasts, Hasselblad ambassadors and Hasselblad masters will join the professional judges of OPA 2024 alongside OnePlus imaging product experts and the professional IPA jury team. This year, OnePlus is introducing even more exciting rewards including prize money of up to US$10,000 plus a complimentary OnePlus device for the winner of the Photo of the Year award to encourage photography enthusiasts around the globe to participate in OPA 2024.