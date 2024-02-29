‘LV The Place Bangkok’ Opens as a New 360 Concept Including Store, Café, Restaurant and Exhibition at Gaysorn Amarin, Thailand

Published: February 29, 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 March 2024 – Louis Vuitton unveils ‘LV The Place Bangkok’ at Gaysorn Amarin, a new destination concept that includes an immersive exhibition, café, store, and a restaurant from celebrated chef, Gaggan Anand. From the inspiring architecture to the dynamic scenography and original menu items, this experiential space invites visitors to discover the breadth of imagination and creation within the Louis Vuitton universe today.

