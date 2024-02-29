The 4th annual Technology for Change Asia convenes 450 pioneers in Hong Kong to learn, connect and collaborate
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 February 2024 – Economist Impact’s fourth annual Technology for Change Asia brought together more than 450 technology chiefs, innovators, investors, scientists and senior business representatives for two days in Hong Kong on February 27th and 28th. Chaired by The Economist Group’s moderators, a cohort of 50 expert speakers delved into the latest technology solutions impacting businesses, societies, and economies.