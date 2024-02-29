The Wealth Management Institute Unveils First-of-its-kind Investment Education Program Based On The Market Principles Of Investment Legend Ray Dalio
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 February 2024 – In a groundbreaking move to democratize access to premier, practice-based investment management education worldwide, the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) announced the global launch of the Dalio Market Principles (DMP) Online Program. The launch event was attended by over 80 distinguished leaders in wealth and asset management, as well as family offices, across Singapore and the region.