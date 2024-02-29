TUMI Launches Best-In-Class Golf Collection
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 February 2024 – TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, is venturing further into the world of performance luxury with the launch of a premium collection of golf bags and accessories. An extension of TUMI Sport, the new Golf collection delivers strength and hyper-functionality, fueling peak performance for golf competitors and enthusiasts alike.
Encompassing a total golf-travel solution, the assortment enables players to enjoy the brand’s legacy of flawless functionality, unmatched quality and uncompromising attention to detail both on and off the course. Offered in black and off-white/tan, the collection includes the Golf Cart Bag, Golf Stand Bag, Golf Range Bag and Golf Hardside 2 Wheeled Travel Case as well as duffels, totes, club covers and more. Select items can be monogrammed for an additional element of personalization.
