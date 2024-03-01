Xanh SM Laos launches electric taxi service in Savannakhet

Published: March 1, 2024

SAVANNAKHET, LAOS – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 March 2024 – Following successful launches in Vientiane Capital and the tourist town of Vang Vieng, Xanh SM Laos has officially expanded its electric taxi service to Savannakhet Province. This marks not only Xanh SM’s next step in brand development but also the company’s continued commitment to promoting electric vehicles and environmental protection in the “Land of a Million Elephants.”

