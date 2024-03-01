Xanh SM Laos launches electric taxi service in Savannakhet

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 16 November 2020 – Teledyne

e2v has announced that its popular LS1046-Space processor has now passed

stringent total ionizing dose (TID) radiation tests, achieving 100krad

resilience. This multi-core device, which features four

64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A72 processing cores, was able to operate as normal

after the TID tests had been undertaken. These

results complement those previously obtained in terms of single event latch-up

(SEL) and single event upset (SEU) when exposed to heavy-ions up to more than

60MeV.cm²/mg.

Running at operating frequencies

of up to 1.8GHz, Teledyne e2v LS1046-Space is based on

NXP processor technology. It has a built-in 64-bit DDR4 SDRAM memory controller with 8-bit error corrected

code (ECC), plus a 2MByte L2 cache shared

across its cores. L1 and L2 caches are both ECC-protected, so as

to offer a high degree of immunity to data corruption. This high-reliability

processor is supplied in a 780-ball BGA package and comes with a wide range of

interfaces embedded – including 10Gbit Ethernet,

PCI-Express (PCIe) 3.0, SPI, I2C, multiple UARTs, etc.

Conforming with NASA Level 1

requirements, and typically integrated into space-oriented single board computers

(SBCs), it is commonly used in satellite-based imaging related tasks, such as

processing/conditioning and image data compression, as well ultra-low latency

communications and on-board decision making (leveraging AI algorithms).

Thanks to the new test results

obtained, customers will now have the information

needed to know how the processing cores incorporated into LS1046-Space device

will behave within challenging space settings. Engineers will be able to make

better-informed choices about device selection by referring to the detailed test

data now available. The TID figures will give them strong assurances about the longevity

of these units when deployed into space, while the SEL/SEU heavy

ions results provide elevated confidence in ongoing functional integrity.

“As a company, we have been involved in space projects for over

three decades, working with the leading agencies and commercial entities in

this sector. Our customers are fully aware of the reputation our processor ICs

have gained, as well as the performance and extreme reliability benefits that can

be brought to their hardware implementations through using them,” states Thomas

GUILLEMAIN, Marketing & Business Development Manager at Teledyne e2v.

“These latest radiation results give a strong validation of the value that our radiation-tolerant,

compute-intensive processors offer to space applications, with unquestionable reassurance

that they can survive in the most extreme operating conditions.”

“We

have set out a well-defined road map to follow on from this, with full

characterization of the accompanying peripheral interfaces by early 2021, then

comprehensive single event functional interrupt mitigation testing by the

middle of that year,” he concludes.

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v offers high-performance, ultra-reliable semiconductor

solutions addressing critical functions across the entire signal chain –

covering data converters, interface ICs, microprocessors, analog switches,

voltage references, digitizers, logic, memory and RF devices. Serving the

avionics, industrial, medical, military, scientific and space sectors, the

company is recognized as a world leader in the re-engineering and up-screening

commercial technologies to deal with the most demanding of application

scenarios.

Many of Teledyne e2v’s products are developed through strategic

partnerships with leading semiconductor vendors – such as NXP, Everspin and

Micron. By working closely with its global client base, the company is able to

provide an expansive array of innovative solutions. These span all the way from

standard and semi-custom through to fully customized options.

For more information visit: https://www.teledyne-e2v.com