MUMBAI, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2024 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced Rishi Mehra as head of India, effective immediately. Mehra will be based in Mumbai and report to Anne Corona, chief executive officer of Asia Pacific at Aon. He will join Aon’s Asia Pacific Executive Committee and Global Executive Leadership Team.