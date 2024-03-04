Yale Reinforces Safety Commitment to Customers Across the Region with One-Stop Smart Shop and Refreshed App

Testament to Yale’s innovative approach to customer safety, customers can have complete peace of mind about their home’s safety – even away from home

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2024 – Yale is reinforcing its commitment to protecting its customers and their loved ones, their homes, and belongings this 2024 with the reach of its Smart Shop stores across the region, innovative products and refreshed Yale Home app.True to its 'Trusted every day' tagline, Yale has a solid track record of 184 years of experience in providing utmost security to all, and is also moving forward in providing greater, more seamless access to its repertoire of products via its Smart Shop stores.This includes Yale's most recent introductions of Yale Luna Pro+ and Yale Kyra Pro, both of which are testament to Yale's continuous innovative approach to integrating the consumer's lifestyles into improved products for their safety and convenience.Customers can access and manage the aforementioned smart items via the refreshed Yale Home app. First designed to provide customers with total control and monitoring over their home's security, the app has been improved with several smart features such as remote control, connected ecosystem, guest access and 24/7 monitoring.The Yale Home app allows homeowners to lock and unlock their doors remotely, provide guests with access into their homes, and track how and when their doors are unlocked with just a few taps. This will enable homeowners to watch over their home even when they are away from home, anytime, anywhere.Yale currently has 63 stores across the Southeast Asian region that acts as a one stop shop for all things smart. Yale Smart Shop also provides added value services as well such as free delivery, free installation, and warranties for selected smart products so customers can have peace of mind that they will be attended to with top quality service when the situation calls for it.For more information on Yale's smart product portfolio and offerings, please visit www.yalesmart.com . Customers can also locate the Smart Shop closest to them via the official website here

About Yale

At 184 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. It secures millions of homes and businesses worldwide with its innovative mechanical locks, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. For more information, visit