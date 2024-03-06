DCH Logistics promotes regional capabilities with a refreshed brand identity – Get Set. Go!

With industry-leading infrastructure and 30+ years of experience, DCH Logistics offers tailored supply chain solutions designed to give partners a competitive edge
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2024 – Today, DCH Logistics, a subsidiary of leading motor and consumer goods distributor, Dah Chong Hong Holdings (DCH), hosted an event showcasing its refreshed brand identity. As an integral part of DCH’s food and FMCG platform, the logistics provider is uniquely positioned to provide multi-temperature supply chain solutions across the Greater Bay Area and 30+ provinces of China, with flexible end-to-end services that span from importation and warehousing to a full range of value-added services and delivery.