HKT, AIS, Globe, Optus, Singtel, Taiwan Mobile and Telkomsel collaborate to launch the world’s first cross-border telco rewards programme

Regional telco rewards programme gives travellers access to unique local deals
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2024 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) – HKT, AIS, Globe, Optus, Singtel, Taiwan Mobile and Telkomsel announced that they will be initiating a collaboration as an Alliance to launch a first-of-its-kind cross-border rewards programme, which aims at delivering greater value to eligible customers when they travel to Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan or Indonesia where the telcos are respectively based. The programme, which is set to be progressively rolled out in the second half of 2024, will allow eligible travellers to enjoy special offers and redeem vouchers for transport, dining, merchandise, services and other incentives from the relevant telcos’ apps conveniently when they visit any of these markets. They can also access customer support from their telco via calls or online while overseas for free.