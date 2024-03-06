Number_I: The Rebirth of J-Pop Royalty as Former King & Prince Trio Unleash Eagerly Awaited Debut EP ‘GOAT’

Published: March 6, 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2024 – The moment fans have been eagerly awaiting has arrived as Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi, collectively known as Number_I, unveil their much-anticipated debut “GOAT (EP)”. The 6-song EP includes the title track “GOAT” alongside other remarkable numbers such as “Blow Your Cover,” “Is It Me?”, “Midnight City,” “Rain or Shine,” and their next focus single “FUJI.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.