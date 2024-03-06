Number_I: The Rebirth of J-Pop Royalty as Former King & Prince Trio Unleash Eagerly Awaited Debut EP ‘GOAT’
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2024 – The moment fans have been eagerly awaiting has arrived as Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi, collectively known as Number_I, unveil their much-anticipated debut “GOAT (EP)”. The 6-song EP includes the title track “GOAT” alongside other remarkable numbers such as “Blow Your Cover,” “Is It Me?”, “Midnight City,” “Rain or Shine,” and their next focus single “FUJI.”