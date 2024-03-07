AI Takes Centre Stage at Lenovo Tech World Hong Kong
- Survey shows AI poised to take off, with 95% of HK CIOs saying AI budgets met or exceeded
- Challenges ahead with speed of scaling, demonstrating ROI and having the right talent
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 March 2024 – At Lenovo’s inaugural Tech World Hong Kong event today, Lenovo gathered international technology leaders and innovators to showcase its deep commitment to driving AI transformation across industries in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and its vision of “AI for All.”