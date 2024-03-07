Etiqa Insurance Singapore Launches Essential Critical Secure, a Critical Illness Plan with Mental Health Support and Continuous Financial Care

The new Essential critical secure plan features coverage for mental health conditions and first-in-market monthly cash payouts upon diagnosis of severe critical illness
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 March 2024 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading life and general insurer, today announced the launch of Essential critical secure, a new Critical Illness (CI) plan, that offers affordable and comprehensive protection against 111 CI and mental health conditions across multiple stages of illnesses.