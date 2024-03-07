ONESIAM Experience Unites for “World Water Festival: The Songkran Phenomena” – Reaffirming Global Destination Status with Unparalleled Celebratory Experience
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 March 2024 – Siam Piwat solidifies its position as Thailand’s leader in crafting world-class destinations by uniting efforts to showcase the unmatched ONESIAM Experience. This initiative brings together the allure of global hotspots situated in the heart of Bangkok – Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery – with the iconic ICONSIAM along the Chao Phraya River, ICS, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, the only world-class luxury outlet in Thailand. The collaboration also includes the integration of the ONESIAM SuperApp. Joining forces, they collaborate to bring forth a miraculous spectacle, crafting the iconic “World Water Festival: The Songkran Phenomena.” This grand and spectacular event is set to unfold throughout April 2024.