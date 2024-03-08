DHL Express’ GoGreen Plus helps over 12,000 Asia Pacific customers in sustainable logistics
- Dedicated solution allows businesses to lower Scope 3 emissions, contribute to ESG targets
- Meets the needs of environmentally conscious shippers
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 March 2024 – In the span of one year, DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has registered more than 12,000 customers who have taken up the GoGreen Plus service in Asia Pacific (excluding China). This includes more than 2,800 companies who have signed a contractual agreement to use GoGreen Plus. The rest comprises customers who have opted GoGreen Plus as the shipping service through MyDHL+, the company’s online shipping and tracking platform.