KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 March 2024 – Green Wooden Dragon is the symbol of 2024 is, and it promises to be an epic year, as Dragon is seen as a precursor of growth, success, and new opportunities. In the world of traders, there is the Dragon chart pattern that helps traders make profits in the financial markets. Octa Analytics explains what this trading pattern is and how it can be used to generate income from trading.