TCL and Daraz Unveil Pre-Ramadan Sale: Up to 20% Off on TCL and iFFALCON TVs

LAHORE: TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand and Daraz, the premier online marketplace in Pakistan, have announced their eagerly awaited Pre-Ramadan Sale, slated to run from March 3rd to 12th, 2024. This exclusive event promises enticing discounts across various products, featuring up to 20% off on acclaimed TCL and iFFALCON TVs.

Shop Now: https://bit.ly/2Dl0QFu

As the holy month approaches, Daraz extends an invitation to seize remarkable deals on essential items, enabling shoppers to enhance their home entertainment setup at unparalleled value with top-tier TVs from TCL and iFFALCON.

Furthermore, TCL and Daraz sweeten the deal by offering complimentary nationwide shipping on all purchases throughout the Pre-Ramadan Sale, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective shopping experience from the comfort of one’s home.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing TCL Middle East and Africa “As we gear up for the holy month of Ramadan, TCL is delighted to partner with Daraz in offering exclusive discounts on our premium TVs. Our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences aligns perfectly with Daraz’s vision, and we are excited to bring our cutting-edge technology to households across Pakistan.”

Syed Munir, Category Head Daraz PK “The Pre-Ramadan Sale is a testament to Daraz’s dedication to providing unparalleled value to our customers. Collaborating with industry leaders like TCL allows us to offer unbeatable deals on high-quality products. We look forward to empowering our shoppers with access to top-tier TVs at unbeatable prices during this festive season.”

With unparalleled savings and the convenience of free shipping, the Daraz Pre-Ramadan Sale emerges as a must-attend event for savvy consumers. Save the dates and visit TCL’s official flagship store on Daraz from March 3rd to 12th to capitalise on these extraordinary offers.

