The Functional Foods for Wellness Summit KL 2024 concluded successfully in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 7th
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 March 2024 – The Functional Foods for Wellness Summit KL 2024 concluded successfully in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 7th. The summit received strong support from international organizations such as the International Probiotics Association (IPA), the Malaysia Dietary Supplement Association (MADSA), the Japan Health Business Media, the Health Food Supplement Association (HFSA), and the Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council(ENAC®). Over a hundred and fifty experts, industry association representatives, and corporate executives engaged in the health food industry from countries and regions including China, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, and Turkey actively participated in this international industry event.