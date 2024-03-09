Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition concludes in success

Deepen exchange and showcase innovation and team spirit

RC Car Category

Champion

1st Runner up

2nd Runner up

Most Creative Remote Control Car Design Award

The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Shenzhen Polytechnic University Team A Group

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) Group

The University of Hong Kong and Guangzhou Institute of Science and Technology Team A Group

Most Eco-Friendly Remote Control Car Design Award

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Haking Wong) Team B and Shenzhen Polytechnic University Team B Group

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) Group

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi) Team B and Shunde Polytechnic Team A Group

Most Lightweight Remote Control Car Award

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi) Team B

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi) Team A

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Haking Wong) Team A

Fastest Remote Control Car Award

The University of Hong Kong and Guangzhou Institute of Science and Technology Team A Group

The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Shenzhen Polytechnic University Team A Group

Hong Kong Metropolitan University and Shenzhen Institute of Technology Group



Bridge Category

Champion

1st Runner up

2nd Runner up

Most Creative Bridge Design Award

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi) Team A and Sun Yat-sen University Team B Group

Hong Kong Metropolitan University and Shenzhen Institute of Technology Group

The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Shenzhen Polytechnic University Team A Group

Most Eco-Friendly Bridge Design Award

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi) Team A and Sun Yat-sen University Team B Group

The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Shenzhen Polytechnic University Team A Group

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi) Team B and Shunde Polytechnic Team A Group

Most Lightweight with Least Support Bridge Award

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi) Team A and Sun Yat-sen University Team B Group

The University of Hong Kong and Guangzhou Institute of Science and Technology Team A Group

City University of Hong Kong and Sun Yat-sen University Team A Group



Sandcastle Category

Champion

1st Runner up

2nd Runner up

Highest Sandcastle Award

The University of Hong Kong and Guangzhou Institute of Science and Technology Team A Group

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Guangzhou Institute of Science and Technology Team B Group

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The Hong Kong University of Science And Technology (Guangzhou) Group

Best Sandcastle Design Award

Hong Kong Metropolitan University and Shenzhen Institute of Technology Group

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi) Team A and Sun Yat-sen University Team B Group

The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Shenzhen Polytechnic University Team A Group



Other Category

Champion

1st Runner up

2nd Runner up

Best Teamwork Award

Hong Kong Metropolitan University and Shenzhen Institute of Technology Group

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) Group

The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Shenzhen Polytechnic University Team A Group



The Overall Champion

Hong Kong Metropolitan University and Shenzhen Institute of Technology Group



Engineering Career Fairs

Date

The Chinese University of Hong Kong: 12 – 13 March 2024

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University: 19 March 2024

The University of Hong Kong: 21 March 2024

Venue

Each tertiary institution



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 March 2024 – The(the Competition) organised by The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (the HKIE) successfully concluded today. The Competition invited engineering students from higher education institutions in Hong Kong and Mainland to form teams. Using self-designed and modified remote-control cars and robotic arms, teams competed in designated tasks at a field to win awards. The HKIE hopes that the event will deepen corporation and exchange among engineering institutions in the Greater Bay Area.The Competition is one of the key events of the Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024. Today, the final was held at the Beach Volleyball Court of South China Athletic Association. A total of 20 local, Mainland and higher institutions formed 10 teams. Before the competition day, each team collaborated in programming and assembling two remote-control car and robotic arms, as well as constructing a bridge. On final competition, participating teams had to build sandcastles on-site and use their remote-control cars to relay and place flags on the sandcastles within a limited time. Various awards were competed for and judged by a panel.The competition tests participants’ engineering knowledge and skills, encouraging them to showcase their creativity and teamwork. After nearly 4 hours of competition, a joint team composed of theandemerged as the overall champions of the invitational competition tournament, winning a scholarship of HK$10,000., said, “The HKIE has been committed to deepening academic exchanges with higher education institutions in the Greater Bay Area. Through this competition, we hope to strengthen our connections with higher institutions in Mainland, creating more opportunities for collaboration. The HKIE will continue to organise various activities to promote the exchange and cooperation among young engineers in the Greater Bay Area, contributing to the development of the country.”said “The Development Bureau has been proactively promoting exchanges and collaborations between the engineering sectors of the Mainland and Hong Kong to leverage Hong Kong’s distinctive advantage of enjoying strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world, and participate in the infrastructure development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative countries and cities to promote the nation’s high-quality engineering development. I am delighted to see many young talents here today. I look forward to more exchanges and interactions among tertiary students in the GBA, who play a bridging role in the collaboration of the two sides, facilitating the development of Hong Kong, serving the GBA and contributing to the betterment of our nation.", stated that the competition provided an interactive platform for young people from Mainland and Hong Kong to showcase their unique ideas and encouraged teamwork to face various challenges He hoped that participants gained valuable experiences and broadened their horizons.The award results ofare shown as below:Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 official website: https://hkengineersweek.com/ The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHKIE The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_hkie/ The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers LinkedIn: https://hk.linkedin.com/company/the-hkie Click here to download high resolution pictures.Photo 1:Ir Dr Barry Lee Chi Hong, President of the HKIE hopes to strengthen our connections with higher institutions in Mainland.Photo 2:Ir Ricky Lau Chun kit, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), looks forward to more exchanges and interactions among tertiary students in the GBA.Photo 3:Group photo: Ir Ricky Lau Chun kit, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (Middle), Ir Pang Yiu Hung, JP, Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services/Gen Mgr, EMSTF, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department (2nd left), Ir Dr Barry Lee Chi Hong, President of the HKIE (3rd left), Ir Prof Louis Lock Fat Shing, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Greater Bay Area Innovation Competition (3rd right), Ir Prof C C Chan, Academician, Chinese Academy of Engineering & Fellow, Royal Academy of Engineering U.K. (2nd right), Dr George Lau, Principal of Youth College (Kwai Chung, Pokfulam) and Deputy Academic Director (Engineering), Vocational Training Council (1st left) , and Ir Prof Alfred Sit Wing Hang, Chief Executive and Secretary of the HKIE (1st right).Photo 4:A group photo of guests and the participating teams.Photo 5 to 10:Participating teams had to build sandcastles on-site and use their remote-control cars to relay and place flags on the sandcastles within a limited time.Photo 11:A joint team composed of the Hong Kong Metropolitan University and Shenzhen Institute of Technology Group emerged as the overall champions of the invitational competition tournament.Photo 12:The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition organised by the HKIE successfully concluded.

About the HKIE

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) – previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong – was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 34,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members.



The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members’ conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong. For more information about the HKIE, please visit