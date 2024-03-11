Visa launches citywide concert ticket giveaways for MTR tap to ride passengers, starting with performances by wildly popular local boybands and K-pop star

Starting from 8 March to 15 May 2024, MTR passengers who tap to ride with Visa will have the chance to win tickets to the “Katch the POP” concert on 8 June 2024, featuring top Cantopop boybands and acclaimed female K-pop star.

The concert ticket lucky draw campaign is an extended celebration of the launch of the first contactless bank card payment for MTR rides as provided by Visa and aims to connect music and entertainment lovers with their transit experience.

[2] The offer is applicable to the cardholders of Visa cards issued in Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.







[3] General terms and conditions apply. Please visit the Hong Kong Tramways Limited website ( https://www.hktramways.com/en/visa-on-trams ) for details. Quotas of this offer are subject to limited availability and will be allocated and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2024 – Visa, a global leader in digital payments, is set to dial up the excitement of residents and tourists riding the MTR. Starting from 8 March, passengers using Visa tap to ride on the MTR will be rewarded with lucky draw chances[1] to experience exciting music and entertainment events. In collaboration with Katch, one of the music and entertainment platforms, Visa and MTR will bring together a sensational concert series of five live music shows scheduled throughout 2024 and beyond.The inaugural “Visa x MTR presents ‘Katch the POP’ concert”, set to take place on 8 June 2024, promises an exciting lineup, with music performances from beloved members of boyband MIRROR – Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau, Alton Wong, Frankie Chan, and Tiger Yau, and all members from popular boyband ERROR – Fatboy, Dee, 193 and Poki, as well as acclaimed female K-pop star, Jessica Jung. As part of this citywide promotion, cardholders of credit cards or debit cards issued in Asia Pacific[2] are invited to enroll and tap to ride with Visa on the MTR to earn lucky draw entries, with a total of 1,600 concert tickets up for grabs.“We are committed to enhancing the daily commute for everyone, everywhere, by connecting public transport to convenient, secure and globally consistent Visa payments. In collaboration with MTR, Katch, our bank partners, and popular local and regional artists, we aim to make tapping to ride with Visa a rewarding journey,” said. “In 2024 and beyond, we will be rolling out a series of music and entertainment experiences to bring more joy to locals and overseas visitors on their MTR journey.”Throughout the promotional period running from 8 March to 15 May 2024, participants can enroll their eligible Visa credit card or debit card on Katch’s https://concert.katch.hk/visamtr ). Participants have to fill in the required information stated on Katch’s webpage including their name, contact information, and their eligible Visa card number. Participants will also be asked to select their preferred pick-up location.Participants must then tap to ride on the MTR with their enrolled Visa card to qualify for one lucky draw entry per day. Visa cardholders of cards issued by selected bank partners may earn up to three additional lucky draw entries per day. Further details will be announced in due course by our bank partners.800 lucky draw winners of the “Visa x MTR presents ‘Katch the POP’ concert” will be announced on Katch’s webpage on 30 May 2024. Each winner will receive a set of two concert tickets. The lineup of artists and musicians of forthcoming concerts will also be revealed on Katch’s webpage.Visa is committed to making cities more livable with easier, connected and secure ways to pay for door-to-door journeys. In Hong Kong, Visa is supporting the future of a smart city by providing better payment experiences for everyone, powering smart mobility from parking meters, road tunnels, buses, taxis to trams. Recently, Visa and Hong Kong Tramways announced an extension of the longest-running promotion on Hong Kong trams, which offers a contactless payment discount of HKD 1 off every HKD 3 spent[3]. Visa is the first digital payment company in Hong Kong to provide contactless bank card payment for MTR rides.[1] Terms and Conditions apply. Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.:58415-20Hashtag: #Visa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Visa

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at