DHL appoints Tay Yi Ning to helm its Asia Pacific Innovation Center
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 March 2024 – DHL, the world’s leading logistics provider, has appointed Tay Yi Ning as the new Head of Asia Pacific Innovation Centre in Singapore. In her role, Yi Ning plans to further advance the innovation center’s position to become a reference for futuristic logistics solutions and customer centricity. She also leads a team dedicated to driving innovation-focused customer engagements and fostering open and collaborative discussions among solutions providers and start-ups.