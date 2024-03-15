Bay of Lights’ New Partnership with Annual Investment Meeting Congress Paves Way for Cambodian-Middle East Economic Ties
SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 March 2024 – Bay of Lights development, Cambodia’s burgeoning financial and tourism beacon, is proud to announce its groundbreaking strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates’ premier investment platform, the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress. This partnership marks a pivotal step in bolstering the growing ties between Asia and the Middle East and is set to ignite a dynamic phase in Cambodia’s economic development.