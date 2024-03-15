Celebrating the Golden Year of Thai Film Industry, the Ministry of Commerce hosted prestigious Hong Kong Thai Night 2024 in 5 Years
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 March 2024 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government hosted Hong Kong Thai Night 2024 gala at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China on 11 March 2024, for the first time in 5 years. Presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, the event showcased the exponential growth of the Thai film industry over recent years and provided opportunities for Thai filmmakers to present their works, create connections and expand effective business channels. Moreover, it was a significant platform to drive the strategy to create Thailand’s soft power on the global stage.
