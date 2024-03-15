Fortune Launches First Innovation Forum in Hong Kong March 27- 28

Evan Auyang , Group President, Animoca Brands

, Group President, Animoca Brands Scott Beaumont , President, Google Asia Pacific

, President, Google Asia Pacific Raymund Chao , Asia Pacific and China Chairman, PwC China

, Asia Pacific and China Chairman, PwC China Nicole Chen , Managing Director, Data & Analytics, Greater China & North Asia, London Stock Exchange Group

, Managing Director, Data & Analytics, Greater China & North Asia, London Stock Exchange Group Angela Dong , Vice President, Nike Inc.; General Manager, Nike Greater China

, Vice President, Nike Inc.; General Manager, Nike Greater China Tony Fernandes , Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia

, Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia Victor Fung, Chairman, Fung Investments

Chairman, Fung Investments Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News

Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman, Sinovation Ventures; Founder and CEO, 01.AI

Chairman, Sinovation Ventures; Founder and CEO, 01.AI Dongsheng Li, Founder and Chairman, TCL

Founder and Chairman, TCL Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO, Medtronic

Chairman and CEO, Medtronic Kathryn McLay , President and CEO, Walmart International

, President and CEO, Walmart International Joe Ngai , Chairman, McKinsey & Company, Greater China

, Chairman, McKinsey & Company, Greater China Ronald Lam , Chief Executive Officer, The Cathay Group

, Chief Executive Officer, The Cathay Group Poman Lo, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Regal Hotels Group

Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Regal Hotels Group Tokiko Shimizu , Assistant Governor, Bank of Japan

, Assistant Governor, Bank of Japan Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Director, Trip.com Group Limited

Chief Executive Officer, Director, Trip.com Group Limited Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman, Schneider Electric

Chairman, Schneider Electric Joey Wat, Chief Executive Officer, Yum China

Chief Executive Officer, Yum China Cherry Zhu, President, Dow Greater China

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 March 2024 – Fortune announced today the launch of the Fortune Innovation Forum, an all-new global conference series with a spotlight on Asia, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong, March 27 – 28. Fortune considers Hong Kong, a leading international financial center and innovation and technology hub, as an ideal location to launch this new event series.The inaugural Fortune Innovation Forum Hong Kong will bring together experts, investors, and leaders of the world’s largest companies to share insights on the forces reshaping the global economy. Led by Fortune editors, panel discussions will explore how obstacles and opportunities – from AI to data insights to climate crisis – can impact the fast-changing global economy. Additional topics at the Forum include the future of finance, the rise of China’s electric vehicle industry, and training the workforce for tomorrow. Fortune Innovation Forum will also shine a spotlight on investment opportunities across Asia, an economically dynamic region.The Fortune Innovation Forum is supported by Brand Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. The summit will kick off with a specialbreakfast featuring a gathering of more than 40 top female leaders from around the globe for candid discussions about leadership in a time of monumental change.The Fortune Innovation Forum program will also feature peer-to-peer breakout sessions, networking events and a special opening night dinner featuring renowned AI expert and investor. The mainstage program will offer insights from top experts on global business and the world economy, includingChief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited;, President and CEO, Walmart International;, Chairman and CEO, Medtronic; and, Former U.S. Treasury Secretary.Additional Fortune Innovation Forum confirmed speakers, moderators, and guests include:Kenneth Wong, General Manager of MICE and Cruise of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said, “With the joint effort of Brand Hong Kong, we are excited to support Fortune to launch this brand-new financial innovation forum. It is a perfect fit with our strategy of growing globally important events and showcasing Hong Kong’s strong fundamentals and latest developments to business leaders attending the event. The event’s timing in March is opportune for enriching delegates’ experiences, with major art events this month from Hong Kong’s efforts in empowering its mega events economy. We look forward to delivering the best that Hong Kong has to offer for both business and leisure.”Clay Chandler, Fortune Executive Editor, Asia and Chair, Fortune Innovation Forum, said, “The Fortune Innovation Forum will bring together a unique combination of executives, investors, and experts to share insights at a critical moment in the evolution of the global economy. We’ll talk about leadership, change, resilience, and how businesses are coping in a time of divergent economic growth cycles, a reconfiguration of global trade flows, and extraordinary technological progress. We’ll tackle topics that matter in the lively, freewheeling style for which Fortune conferences are renowned.”The 2024 Fortune Innovation Forum’s additional partners are Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group Ltd., Wuliangye and Accenture. For more information and the complete agenda, please visit Fortune Innovation Forum 2024 Hashtag: #Fortune

