Inaugural Smart Lighting Expo ignites future of lighting innovation
Over 1,300 exhibitors embrace rising opportunities in twin lighting fairsBuyer registration Link
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 March 2024 -Lighting today has transcended its traditional role of mere illumination, emerging as a catalyst for enhancing well-being and creating a better environment for quality living. To embrace this exciting evolution and capitalise on the rising opportunities, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will organise the first-ever Smart Lighting Expo, one of the partner events of the Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BITWeek), which will take place alongside the 15th HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) (Spring Lighting Fair) under the theme of “Bright Lighting * Smart Living” at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 6-9 April 2024. Featuring more than 1,300 exhibitors from seven countries and regions, the twin lighting fairs will serve as ideal platforms for buyers to explore the latest technologies and discover a wide range of innovative lighting products for meeting the ever-changing needs in the market.