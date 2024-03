PropertyGuru’s TikTok Exclusive Giveaway Provides Relief from Home Expenses with Free Rent or Mortgage

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 March 2024 – PropertyGuru , Singapore’s No. 1 property marketplace with 82% market share, has unveiled an exclusive, limited-time cash prize giveaway that will provide five lucky winners with a welcomed breather from home expenses. Head over to PropertyGuru’s new TikTok account ( @PropertyGuru ) from 14 March 2024 to 31 March 2024 for a chance to win a month’s rent or mortgage in cash prizes!