PropertyGuru’s TikTok Exclusive Giveaway Provides Relief from Home Expenses with Free Rent or Mortgage
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 March 2024 – PropertyGuru, Singapore’s No. 1 property marketplace with 82% market share[1], has unveiled an exclusive, limited-time cash prize giveaway that will provide five lucky winners with a welcomed breather from home expenses. Head over to PropertyGuru’s new TikTok account (@PropertyGuru) from 14 March 2024 to 31 March 2024 for a chance to win a month’s rent or mortgage in cash prizes!