ECOVACS Reimagines the Future of Home Cleaning with the launch of an Extensive Range of Innovative Products Designed for City Dwellers
- ECOVACS unveils two new robotic vacuums – the DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT X2 COMBO – specially designed to tackle cleaning challenges faced by city dwellers
- First 100 customers to purchase the DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI through Shopee and Lazada will be able to enjoy free gift and attractive discounts of up to $449, while the first 10 customers to purchase the DEEBOT X2 COMBO on Shopee and Lazada are eligible to redeem an Auto Water Kit + Installation worth $599
- The company has also launched the DEEBOT T20e OMNI, Y1 Pro Plus and Y1 Pro, offering consumers even more choices based on their specific household needs
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 March 2024 – ECOVACS today announced the launch of its latest lineup of advanced robotic vacuum cleaners – the DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI, DEEBOT X2 COMBO, DEEBOT T20e OMNI, Y1 Pro Plus and Y1 Pro. The DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI will be available from 25 March 2024, while the DEEBOT X2 COMBO will be available for pre-order from 4 April 2024 through Shopee, Lazada and authorised stores, with special promotional prices and gift-with-purchase for a limited time only. The DEEBOT T20e OMNI is currently available, while the Y1 Pro Plus and Y1 Pro will be available from 4 April.
With over 26 years of experience, ECOVACS Robotics is one of the pioneers in service robots R&D and manufacturing, aiming to independently research and develop, design and manufacture service robots, with the ambition of being a global leader in robotics. ECOVACS’ wide range of service robots include the WINBOT window cleaning robots, GOAT robotic lawn mowers and DEEBOT multi-functional cleaning robots, amongst others. Backed by its wealth of knowledge and insights, ECOVACS continues to be a leader in the robot industry ecosystem.
“As a leading robotics company, ECOVACS aims to develop products to help tackle a multitude of cleaning challenges faced by city dwellers, as pollution and dust tends to settle in many areas, especially in homes. With our new and comprehensive range of products that are backed by extensive research and development, we hope to enhance the lives of busy Singaporeans by helping them keep their homes clean and dust-free with our intelligent and time-saving devices,” said Liu Wenchuan, General Manager, ECOVACS Asia Pacific & Japan.
ECOVACS DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI: A DEEP CLEANING EXPERT, BORN FOR THE MOST DIFFICULT CLEANING CHALLENGES
The smart, agile and innovative DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI is capable of tackling top household cleaning challenges such as stains, carpet cleaning and hair removal with ease, thanks to the powerful combination of TruEdgeTM Adaptive Edge Mopping that delivers mopping up to 1mm to the edge, and OZMO Turbo 2.0 technology that work in sync to create a seamless cleaning experience.