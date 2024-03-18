HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed for EPiC 2024 Grand Finale
- EPiC 2024 Grand Finale on 26 April 2024 features US$45 million investment to be arranged, up to US$5 million in HKSTP venture funding, US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities
- This year’s finale features 80% of semi-finalists coming from 16 overseas markets
- All semi-finalists will have access to unrivalled benefits and opportunities provided by HKSTP’s innovation ecosystem
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 March 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has revealed the top 74 startups from over 600 contestants for its eighth and biggest ever global Elevator Pitch Competition 2024 (EPiC 2024) Grand Finale, taking place in Hong Kong on 26 April 2024. The semi-finalists were selected from the first-ever four-city series of global semi-finals held in the innovative hubs of Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Singapore.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook