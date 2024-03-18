Janith Liyanage family has mixed feelings

The family of Sri Lanka’s batting all-rounder Janith Liyanage has mixed feelings. The 28-year old batting all rounder Liyanage scored unbeaten 101 runs which included two huge sixes, but his effort could not win the match for his team.

“First of all, this is a moment our family has been waiting for a long time, and my brother scored that century at a very crucial time so it made the century he scored worth a lot and an unforgettable one”, the player’s younger sister, Sahani Liyanage, speaking exclusively over the phone from Colombo, said.

“Me, our parents and my older sister all are proud of our brother’s great knock today and really wish him all the best for his future as well”.

However, the family was saddened with the result of the match and the series. Sri Lanka lost the 3rd ODI by four wickets and the series 1-2.

“It is really unfortunate that we lost the series but I think our team learnt a lot from this series, so even though it was not the result that all of us Sri Lankans wished for, it was still a thrilling series”, she added.

“It is saddening that we didn’t win the series yet I think every player, including my brother, tried a lot to contribute something for the team, even though it is a bit saddening I still feel happy for my brother’s great knock”, she signed off.

