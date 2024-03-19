AOC Gaming G4 Series Gaming Monitors Brings Gamers an Immersive Edge

Featuring 180Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10, and Super Color, G4 Series Monitors deliver an immersive gaming experience that sets gamers up for success
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 March 2024 – Agon by AOC, a leading gaming monitor and IT accessory brand, is proud to announce the launch of the G4 Series, a range of gaming monitors that delivers everything gamers need to rise above the competition. With AGON by AOC declared as the world’s number one gaming monitor brand by the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker report for Q3 of 2023, these G4 series monitors confidently exemplify fluid immersiveness, seamless gameplay, and stunning visual performance, setting a golden standard in gaming whilst balancing affordability with superior performance.