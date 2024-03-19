PFA shuts food point for storing unhygienic meat

LAHORE: On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, meat safety teams conducted a massive operation to crack down on unhygienic meat shops and fast-food points in the city and shut down a shop besides imposing Rs345,000 fine on 16 outlets.

PFA’s watchdogs inspected 56 meat shops, fast-food points and meat carrier vehicles in Tollinton Market, Kachupura and G1 Market Johar Town in a daylong operation.

During the operation, PFA discarded 120kg of stinky meat and 30litres of rancid oil, as well as, issued warning notices to meat suppliers.

Muhammad Asim Javaid said PFA is ensuring the checking of all meat shops, Shawarma, Burger and Saji points across the province.

A team of PFA raided a food point and stopped its production and sale by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO). He said that the authority took action against the food business operator (FBO) for storing unhygienic meat in dirty freezers with the intention of using it in food preparation.

He further said that PFA imposed hefty fines on FBOs for failing to present employees’ medicals and training certificates to the raiding teams on the spot.

PFA DG urged FBOs to ensure compliance with the rules set by the Punjab Food Authority. During Ramadan, any food businesses involved in adulteration and counterfeiting will be closed, and a case will be registered as per the PFA Act, he added.

He also mentioned that the PFA has been compiling a comprehensive record of the meat, tracking its source from where it comes to Tollinton Market and where it is supplied beyond that.

The utmost priority of PFA is to completely eradicate the enemies of Public health from Punjab, he said.

