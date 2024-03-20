Chubb and Atome announce regional partnership to drive consumer protection across Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2024 – Chubb, a world leader in insurance, and Atome, one of Southeast Asia’s leading digital financial services platforms, today announced a regional partnership to help drive consumer protection across Southeast Asia. The partnership will enable both companies to co-create a range of insurance products available to Atome’s customers in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.